tesla pressures volkswagen to electrify the world's largest car plant

The Volkswagen group is being forced to accelerate its plans to transform its main factory into the production of electric vehicles before the arrival of Tesla in Europe as a manufacturer.

“There is no doubt that we have to address the competitiveness of our plant in Wolfsburg (Germany) with the arrival of new entrants to the market,” said Michael Manske, spokesman for the German consortium, pointing to the company led by Elon Musk and other Chinese companies. .

Volkswagen’s plant in Wolfsburg is the largest in the world with more than 50,000 employees and does not yet produce electric models. The company plans to introduce them from 2026 under a project called Trinity.

Tesla has established in Grunheide, near Berlin, its first gigafactory in Europe and will have a maximum capacity of between 5,000 and 10,000 electric cars a week, more than double the entire German production of this type of models in 2020.

On the other hand, Manske denied an information published this Wednesday by the German newspaper Handelsblatt, according to which the president of the multinational, Herbert Diess, had said that the transition to the electric car could mean the cut of up to 30,000 jobs.

Along the same lines, other sources close to the company have assured that “a reduction of 30,000 jobs is absurd and without foundation.” However, it must be remembered that an electric vehicle has fewer parts than a combustion one and that, therefore, fewer workers are needed.

According to figures cited by Reuters, 100,000 jobs in the German automotive industry could be lost between now and 2025 as a result of electrification.