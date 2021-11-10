tesla presents an electric charger compatible with any electric car

Tesla has earned the honor of being the great benchmark in the electric vehicle sector. While it is true that there are some high-altitude alternatives, today Nobody can overshadow the motor giant founded by Elon Musk.

And, Tesla offers some options that have marked a before and after in the industry. To begin with, its Autopilot system which, although it is true that it is far from what the CEO of the company promised at the time, it is also true that it is surprising for its effectiveness.

On the other hand, its impressive Tesla charger network allows your fleet of vehicles to be charged without problem while on the road. So far, this American manufacturer has focused mainly on its own solutions, but it seems that things could change very soon.

Tesla launches the J1772 plug, a charger compatible with all electric cars

At the time we learned that the American company could open its network of Tesla superchargers in the future so that any electric vehicle, regardless of the brand, can use them to recharge. And it seems that today they have taken the first step in that direction.

Tesla

New Tesla charger Tesla

More than anything because, as collected from The Verge, Tesla has just released the J1172 plug, a home charger that is compatible with all electric cars on the American market.

And beware, if that was not enough, the company has begun to open the first Supercharger stations to electric vehicles of other brands. Regarding this new J1772 connector, we are talking about a new Wall Connector compatible with all electric cars in the United States.

As indicated in the advertising: “Charge your EV at home with the J1772 Gen 2 Wall Connector, a convenient home charging solution for EV owners. Just plug it in at night and charge while you sleep. With an output power of up to 9.6 kW (40 amps) for a single vehicle, the J1772 Gen 2 wall connector includes a 7.3 meter cable length, multiple power settings and a versatile indoor and outdoor design. . ”

The company itself has made it clear that This charger has been designed so that it can work with non-Tesla vehicles, although the cars of the brand will be able to use this charger using a compatible adapter.

However, the firm encourages owners of Tesla vehicles to use a wall connector compatible with their vehicles to enjoy better charging times. The price of this new Tesla Tier 2 charger? 415 dollars. Although the important thing here is that Elon Musk has started offering his services to other brands, and that is excellent news for everyone.