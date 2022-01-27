Tesla postponed the launch of the Cybertruck again

After its introduction by Tesla Motors at the end of 2019, the Cybertruck drew attention for its unusual design and armored exterior.

Initially, its production was projected for the end of 2021, then it was postponed to the end of 2022, and very recently, Elon Musk again communicated that it will be necessary to extend the wait once again, at least until next year.

Launch of the Cybertruck was again postponed

The aforementioned Cybertruck and the Tesla Roadster sports model will be delayed until “hopefully next year”as announced by the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, in the company’s latest earnings report, according to The Verge.

This delay is attributed to the current state of the production of its batteries. When asked about that, Musk replied that in addition to that factor, the price and what people are willing to pay for the included technology influences as the main problem. The Cybertruck, presented in four models, originally had a starting price of $39,900 for its most basic version, according to what was announced in 2019.

Along the same lines, Musk was also asked about the availability of a cheaper $25,000 electric car, regarding a long-standing Tesla promise of an eventual low-cost model. “We are not currently working on a $25,000 car”Musk replied, adding that “if we were to introduce new vehicles, our total vehicle production will decrease”finally ruling that “we will not introduce new vehicle models this year”.

The latter does not seem to be a concern for Tesla. Although they confirmed that it is a plan they are considering for the future, they also assured that their production capacity is commercially covered. “If the price of our cars does not change at all, we would still sell everything we can do”Musk declared.

Outside of the difficulties associated with its manufacture, the Cybertruck has gone through several changes since it was initially released. After its presentation, a windshield wiper and traditional folding mirrors were added later (as an alternative to its camera system), among other changes treated with greater discretion. A new prototype of this vehicle has already been tested by Musk, according to what he himself shared on his Twitter account.