Tesla is recalling 362,758 vehicles over 'Full Self Driving' safety concerns

Tesla Inc. is recalling 362,758 vehicles because their “Full Self Driving” software may cause crashes.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued the recall after launching an investigation into the technology last year, it said on its website. The federal agency found the software can cause Tesla vehicles to drive in “an unlawful or unpredictable manner,” it said.

Full Self Driving, or FSD, may cause a vehicle to drive “straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane,…