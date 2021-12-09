Tesla is forced to recall 12,000 vehicles due to software failure

Problems in the production lines of automobile factories are common. On this occasion, it has been up to Tesla to inform the owners of up to 12,000 vehicles that have been sold by the brand since 2017. The problem is serious, since electric vehicles have an emergency braking function in case the sensors warn of an imminent frontal collision, and that warning occurs for no apparent reason, which is a danger both for traffic and for the electric car drivers themselves.

Models affected by the software problem

Among the units affected, as announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of the United States, they affect 12,000 vehicles of the Model S, X, 3 and Y models. To partially alleviate the error, a upgrade to vehicles. Despite this, the 12,000 vehicles will have to be checked urgently, since it is a serious problem and risk for traffic.

Tesla Software

This has happened in the United States; At the moment, in Europe there is no evidence that the same error or failure has occurred in the brand’s electric vehicles, but it is also being investigated just in case.

Requirement of the US government to Tesla

Specifically, this ordinance comes after the United States government required Tesla to answer why it had not issued a recall of vehicles with said failure, of which they were already fully aware. The company responded that it was a software problem between two chips, and that the affected vehicles detected the vehicles as obstacles, and by interpreting it in such a way, the vehicle’s Autopilot forced an immediate stop.

In fact, since a few days ago, they have already started rolling out the FSD 10.3.1 update only for the affected vehicles. As revealed by making the statistics public, 99.8% of the vehicles had installed this update. In the press release they note that there have been 17 vehicles that have not updated the system, which can pose a risk to those 17 vehicles on the road.

Likewise, the government has been particularly concerned about the large number of error reports that are reaching their hands due to problems with the Autosteer, the function that keeps the car within the lane, limiting the speed to 72 km / h.