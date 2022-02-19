Tesla is already starting to offer its Superchargers to other electric cars

In the middle of last year we learned that Tesla was going to allow any electric vehicle, regardless of its brand, to use its network of superchargers. A news that made many drivers happy.

During the last months and he motor giant has been carrying out tests to allow any vehicle to access the complete charging network without any problem that the company founded by Elon Musk has.

You can now charge your electric car at some Tesla charging stations

Tesla Model Y Tesla

Now, Tesla has just confirmed that its Superchargers are already compatible with all electric vehicles on the market. Of course, it should be noted that the deployment will be staggered, first reaching some cargo centers in Norway, France and the Netherlands.

These charging stations will be available through the Tesla mobile application and will not have any restrictions. Testing in Europe began in September, with the Netherlands as the “guinea pig”, and has now been joined by France and Norway. Ten test stations are now available and have proven that any electric vehicle, regardless of brand, can be charged on Tesla’s impressive network of chargers.

Why does Tesla allow use of its Superchargers?

To say that if you have an electric car and want to use the Tesla charging stations that are already available, you just have to download the application on your mobile phone and enter all your data. The price is 0.57 euros per kWh of recharging to use its networks with up to 250 kW of maximum power.

It is true that it is more than double what it costs a customer with a Tesla vehicle (0.24 euros), but you can also pay the monthly subscription of 13 euros to pay the same as this group of users. In addition, the price is more attractive than other options, so success is assured.

It should be remembered that the company founded by Elon Musk has more than 29,000 Superchargers worldwide, and Europe is one of the markets that the electric motor giant is most interested in. Mainly because Tesla car sales are mainly in the United States and China, so the firm wants to change things.

The first step is to encourage sales of electric cars in Europe, so that little by little more and more drivers decide to try the benefits offered by the range of Tesla vehicles. Will the play work for them? Looking at the company’s sales volume in the US and how well Tesla Superchargers work, we’re pretty sure it does.