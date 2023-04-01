Tesla introduces new navigation feature in its mobile app for a smoother journey

Yesterday, March 30, 2023, Tesla announced a minor update to its mobile app that will improve the navigation experience for drivers of its electric vehicles. Although Tesla’s in-car navigation system is already very useful when planning the route and calculating charging time in chargers, the company’s mobile app still needed improvement in terms of route display.

What’s new in Tesla’s mobile application for navigation?

Before the last update, the mobile app only showed the location of the vehicle and the destination, but did not provide a clear view of the route to follow. Thanks to the new update, drivers can see the entire route on their mobile app, helping them better plan their trip and reduce the chance of confusion on the road.

Although the new navigation feature is a significant improvement, many Tesla drivers are still waiting for the company to implement the “Waypoints” feature, which would allow drivers to plan intermediate stops during a trip. While there is already the option to plan routes in the app and send them to the vehicle, the lack of the Waypoints feature is still a limitation for some drivers.

How does Tesla promote sustainability with its mobile app?

In addition to the navigation improvements, Tesla has also recently implemented the “Drive on Sunshine” feature on its mobile app. This feature allows solar panel owners to use the excess power generated by their panels to charge their electric vehicle, thus promoting a more sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyle.

Via notateslaapp.com