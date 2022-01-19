tesla has to do more than just deliver cars

Tesla has united the rubber and the road. Shares in the US electric vehicle maker rose 10%, or about $100 billion, on Monday after it announced it had delivered nearly a million cars in 2021, beating analyst forecasts for the year by 17%. most recent quarter. Elon Musk has built the world’s most valuable automaker by producing more electric cars than anyone else. However, as competitors beef up their production lines, sustaining Tesla’s skyrocketing $1.2 trillion market value requires a different, more ambitious delivery. On the one hand, the market response seems disproportionately positive. Tesla supplied customers with 308,600 cars in the fourth quarter, some 45,600 more than expected. Assuming a median sales price of $55,000, that means $2.5 billion of additional income, a small part of the $100 billion that investors added to the market capitalization on Monday. In part, this is because Tesla, once plagued by production bottlenecks, is now running more smoothly. This, in turn, shows that it is ahead of its competitors, who are struggling to catch up in a market where companies of all kinds are reporting supply problems.

But Tesla will not forever be the only successful electric car maker; you will have to start delivering on your most ambitious promises to differentiate yourself from your competitors. Musk has promised that his company’s cars will be capable of full autonomy soon, and he has tried to make that goal a reality with a technology very different from what others are pursuing. He has even promised that the feature would be part of a radically cheaper $25,000 car. Achieving these goals will require progress beyond anything other auto companies have achieved. What kind of vehicles Tesla will deliver is now more important than how many it will deliver.