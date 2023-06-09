tesla has suffered an "extremely serious" security breach. what happened?

- Advertisement -

More headaches for Elon Musk and his conglomerate companies. If today we woke up with the news that Twitter could stop operating in Europe, now the “ serious” leak that the Tesla company has just sufferedcausing himThe data of up to 100,000 employees, customers and business partners has been leaked.

As the German newspaper Handelsblatt has revealed, it seems that Tesla has suffered a massive leak of this data, leaving the electric car manufacturer led by Elon Musk in a very bad place.

And we are very much afraid that, taking into account that the investigation has been carried out by a German newspaper, everything indicates that the data leak affects Tesla employees and customers in Europe.

Tesla data exposed by its latest massive leak

Through an investigative report, this German medium has announced that it has been able to access a 100 gigabytes of private data from the American company. In these data they have been able to see “the names of employees, their email addresses, phone numbers, salaries, customer bank details and Tesla production secrets”. So the topic is not exactly trivial.

A total of 23,000 files leaked by a whistleblower who also offered Musk’s social security number, making clear how little care was taken for users’ private information. And a new headache for Elon Musk.

It is not necessary that we are before a very serious leak and that violates the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) of the European Union, Therefore, the company founded by Elon Musk faces a new historic fine that could reach 3,260 million euros.

for now, The Brandenburg data protection office, which is where Tesla operates in Europe, has already launched an investigation to clarify the matter, considered “extremely serious” and that “it is not remembered on a similar scale”.

These files also allow you to see complaints from a good number of customers (more than 4,000) due to the sudden acceleration of vehicles or the dreaded phantom braking system, in which the car brakes for no apparent reason.

We will see how things end, but we are very afraid that if you are a Tesla customer in Europe, it is very likely that your personal data has been leaked. Although we will have to wait for Tesla to issue an official statement…

