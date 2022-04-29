Tesla has not been happy that Elon Musk has bought Twitter. What happened?

Yesterday we learned that Elon Musk has finally managed to take over Twitter, after paying 44,000 million dollars. What seemed like a joke has become a reality. Y It has not gone down well with Tesla investors.

Mainly because shares of the electric motor giant have plummeted after the announcement of the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk. To give you an idea, the market value of Tesla fell by 12.1%, making it clear that investors do not agree with the attitude of the founder of Tesla. A number that translates into losses of 126,000 million dollars,so we are not facing a trivial issue precisely.

Tesla shares suffer one of their biggest falls because of Elon Musk

But how can the purchase of Twitter affect the shares of Tesla? There are several reasons why investor mistrust has caused the stock sell-off causing its stock market value to plummet.

And it is that, Within the payment plan published by Elon Musk, there are 21,000 million dollars that could be obtained through the sale of Tesla shares. The company’s founder could also use these stocks as bank collateral to borrow, but none of the dop- tions please investors at all.

Already when on April 4 Elon Musk bought shares to control 9.2% of the company, becoming the largest shareholder of Twitter, the alarms went off and caused a first fall in the stock market. Now with this new move Tesla shares have lost 23.5% of their value since the first announcement.

For this reason, and before the fear that Elon Musk decides to sell his shares in Tesla causing an even greater fall, many investors have preferred to prevent and sell them before the CEO of the company does.

There is a second issue that is of great concern to investors: the time management. They know that Elon Musk is very methodical in his work, and currently runs Tesla, Space X, The Boring Company, SolarCity among other companies that Twitter will now join.

To this must be added the supply problems that have caused constant delays in the launch of its two big bets: the Tesla Cybertruck and the Semi electric truck. We will see how the days progress and if the values ​​on the stock market stabilize. If not, surely Elon Musk pulls out an ace up his sleeve, as this misunderstood genius has accustomed us.