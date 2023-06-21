Tesla has a lot of work ahead of it with Autopilot: it doesn’t get out of roundabouts well

- Advertisement -

Elon Musk has puffed his chest for years with the /">autopilot system of their Tesla cars. We are talking about an artificial intelligence that offers complete autonomous driving. Although it seems that Autopilot is not as complete as we expected.

Or this is what emerges from the ADSLZone article where they talk about the problems that the Tesla autonomous driving system has when facing such common challenges as leaving a roundabout.

It seems like, the latest Autopilot update is not as good as expected, and a user has shown an error in which an electric car from Elon Musk’s company gets stuck in a roundabout without being able to get out. Even if no one is around…

- Advertisement -

The video that shows that Tesla’s Autopilot has a lot of room for improvement

On the YouTube channel ‘The Slotty Tesla’ he has published a fun video showing how the latest version of the beta system FSD (Full Self-Driving).

And Tesla’s Autopilot isn’t working as it should. To do this, the creators of the channel decided to take a walk through the streets of Las Vegas to test how this new version worked. And the truth is that it does not exactly pass with a note

In the video that heads these lines, We can see how Tesla’s Autopilot system is steering the vehicle autonomously with enough solvency. But, from minute 4 on we can see that the car enters a roundabout from which it is unable to exit. It seems that he is going to take the right exit, but he changes course again and continues again at the roundabout.

Finally get out but the truth is that taking into account that there was absolutely no one, there was not much reason to go around the roundabout 6 times before joining the proper lane.

- Advertisement -

What could be the reason for this failure? At the moment it is not known, but the creators of the video speculate with the sun. Possibly the excess of light is causing the Tesla sensors to be confused and its autonomous driving system prefers to continue in the roundabout than to have an ‘accident’.

But, what this video has made clear is that, as much as Elon Musk may dislike it, Autopilot is not exactly a complete system when it comes to enjoying complete autonomous driving, so you have a long way to go if you want your Telsa cars to really drive themselves.

>