Tesla Fully Self-Driving Now Available in North America

For a car to be considered 100% autonomous, it should be able to drive in any environment, without a driver, detecting other vehicles and communicating with them when necessary.

I imagine a future without traffic lights, with autonomous cars crossing at 80 km/h at less than 1 meter, all perfectly calculated, without surprises, since one car could notify another of its presence even if there is no visibility, even if it is on the other corner side.

- Advertisement -

But that’s fiction for now, so we have to take it step by step, and an important one happened today, as Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” beta is available to anyone who has paid for the feature on North America.

Drivers will be able to request it from the car screen, although it is important to remember that this is a paid feature, it is not included when buying a Tesla, in fact it costs an additional $15,000.

This feature started rolling out in 2020 to a small group of people, and has gradually reached 160,000 drivers. Now it can be used by anyone, without meeting any particular requirement (before it could only be activated by those who already had more than 160 km in other modes, for example).

Still, investigations continue. The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating incidents in which Tesla vehicles collided with emergency vehicles while using Autopilot, and the California Department of Motor Vehicles is not very confident in the capabilities of autonomous driving of their cars.

What you can do with Tesla’s Full Self-Drive mode

- Advertisement -

The functions it includes are:

– Ability to identify and respond to traffic lights and stop signs.

– Automatically drive on city streets listed as “nearby”.

– “Autopilot” driver assistance, such as traffic-aware cruise control.

There’s another feature called “enhanced autopilot” that sells for $6,000, and offers features like auto park and smart calling.

- Advertisement -

That said, we are still far from having a fully autonomous car on the market, for now it still has to be actively monitored by a driver, but Rome wasn’t built in a day, right?