Tesla floods several of its cars with games: officially launches Steam

It has taken more or less a year to arrive, but finally the landing of the gaming platform Steam It is an official option in several of the electric cars that it has Tesla in the market. Therefore, Elon Musk’s idea to offer the best possible entertainment in his cars is already a reality.

With little delay (the original idea is for everything to be ready in August), which is quite a surprise and must be highlighted on this occasion, the arrival of Valve’s gaming platform will be one of the additions to the usual christmas update that is sent from the manufacturer to their cars -and that, generally, includes quite juicy news-. By the way, not all Tesla models will be able to enjoy this option, at least for the moment, and the chosen ones are the Model S and Model X.

Power, the key to the choice of Tesla cars

As reported by the company itself, the two aforementioned models are the ones that offer sufficient performance on the computer that exists in the car. In order to run the catalog of games chosen in the Steam catalog, it is necessary to reach a certain graphic capacity, and the required one is only present in the indicated vehicles because they have a GPU AMD Navi 23. This, together with the 10 teraflops of processing offered by the integrated equipment, allow you to play with adequate fluidity.

On the other hand, we must not forget that in Tesla cars there is the possibility of pair a wireless controller (It remains to be seen whether it is possible to use two). It has not been indicated if the company itself will launch an official one, nor what a possible third-party model must comply with. But the option is there, and surely in a short time there will be several accessories that will offer everything necessary so that they can be used by the passengers of the Model S and X.

A bright future for autonomous driving

The truth is that the day autonomous driving becomes a reality, and this is getting closer, to offer entertainment options advanced will be key for users to decide on one car or another in their purchases. Therefore, it is not surprising that Tesla already has a work group in Seattle – and another is formed in Austin). The fact is that, finally, Steam is part of the electric cars of the Elon Musk company and, in this way, one more of the objectives that the South African tycoon had set for himself is fulfilled.