Tesla finally manages to deliver its first electric trucks

It seemed that the day would not come when Tesla could deliver its first electric trucks to the company that had bought them, but in the end this has happened. We are talking about the Semi, which some companies like Pepsi already have, which at the time carried out orders from the manufacturer created by Elon Musk. In other words, the port has finally been reached, as the sailors would say.

The truth is that, once again, Tesla has suffered delays of all kinds in the delivery of the Semi. Five years after announcing these fully electric trucks, some units have been delivered. The fact is that among the manufacturing or supply problems (not to mention COVID), things have not been particularly easy in the factories of the North American company. But, finally, the final result is seen.

What Tesla Semis Offer

These trucks, which are the future, according to Musk, to achieve a better world, use four independent motors on their rear axle, which allows them to promote acceleration unthinkable for other trucks and, in addition, autonomy is quite interesting: the best Semi model in this section is able to reach the 500 miles with its maximum load of 81,000 pounds (this one is priced at $180,000, while the one that stays at 300 miles goes down to $150,000). The truth is that they are good benefits, look where you look.

An important piece of information that Musk provided at the event that was held to give the new trucks to the company that had placed the first orders, is that the environmental gain with electric trucks is clear. An example of this is that these large-tonnage vehicles account for 1% of world production, but rise to twenty percent in what has to do with the expulsion of thepolluting elements to the environment. Therefore, in this section there is also improvement.

Elon Musk’s expectations

Once the tycoon has made Semi trucks a reality, he jumps to find out the level of production that Tesla will offer in its Gigafactories. And Musk in this regard provided some data, as always, very aggressive. His idea is that 2024 have rolling off the production line no less than 50,000 units. A figure that, the truth, seems difficult to achieve. Therefore, it is best to take it with caution, but an important commitment on the part of the manufacturer of electric vehicles is detected in it.

Now it remains to know the progress in the cyber truckwhich is the long-distance electric truck that Tesla is working on and which, due to the delays suffered, is expected to be on the production line in 2023. And, in addition, it will be one of the models that will take advantage of the fast charge that prepared by the company and that it is liquid-cooled (which will allow it to deliver one megawatt of direct current power).