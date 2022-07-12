Tesla electric car reaches 348 km / h after being hacked

Those people who had the privilege of acquiring the Model S Plaid of the electric car company Tesla, were already aware that the maximum speed reached by this vehicle, according to the specifications released, was 321km/h.

However, it recently became known that during a test carried out in the Trois airport–Quebec Rivers the Tesla Model S Plaid was able to exceed this speed and reach the 348km/h, making this the fastest model the company has ever produced.

Unfortunately, the people who own this car will not be able to replicate this feat, since the record achieved by the model used during the test was thanks to a act of hacking carried out by the Canadian company Ingenext.

For it, developed a module that when executed allowed them to access all the functions that were blocked. Initially Tesla had said that the Model S Plaid was made to reach a speed of 321 kilometers per hour, but as a result of adjustments made in the software the vehicle only reached 262km/h

Time later its maximum speed would be taken to 282km/h However, Tesla did not expect that its model could exceed the 322 kilometers set at the factory and reach the astonishing speed of 348 km / h.

In that sense, the company previously prepared the Model S Plaid by implementing System of additional securityalong with brakes and tires that were capable of withstanding the new speed limit reached.

Although the method used to achieve this feat was revealed, no detailed information was given on how it was implemented.

To put into perspective what this model of car has done, a commercial plane must reach a speed of between 200 and 280 kilometers per hour just to take off from the track, while the Tesla Model S Plaid did this in a few seconds, causing a sound that amazed the spectators present at the test.