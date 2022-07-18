Tesla cars will soon feature Steam games, according to Elon Musk

Tesla cars already have a series of games available, with more than one interesting title in the catalogue.

The experience of playing in one of these cars could be much broader, thanks to the arrival of the Steam game distribution platform. According to Elon Musk, in another month we could expect a demonstration of this implementation.

Coming soon, Tesla cars will have Steam integrated into their entertainment system

This news was released by Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, via Twitter, the medium that is most often used lately to share scoops. In his message, he noted that the company is “progressing with the Steam integration”, further indicating that within the next month, we could probably see a demo of that.

It should be noted that Tesla already has its own collection of games, through the Tesla Arcade platform that integrates its cars. Among the outstanding titles of this selection, it is possible to find the first edition of Sonic The Hedgehog and Cuphead, among others.

Bringing out the technical capabilities that make these cars capable of running games, coming equipped with an AMD Ryzen processor and an AMD RDNA 2 GPU, Musk previously indicated that games like Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher would come to his platform. However, until now it is an unfinished promise, which could see a light of realization through this new initiative.

In February, Musk tweeted that the company is “working on the general case of getting Steam games to work on a Tesla vs. specific titles.” This means that Musk is likely looking to make high-end titles available through a Steam integration, rather than individual games.

The integration of games in a car, even more complex titles handling in some cases, is a controversial issue. On this, the company’s position has varied over time. Initially, Tesla allowed its games to be played only with the vehicle stopped; Some time later, he reversed course, suppressing all security confirmation and enabling free access; to finally, in response to warnings from authorities and criticism received, re-implement its initial security measures.