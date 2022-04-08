Tesla calls more than 125,000 Model 3 electric cars for review. What happened?

From time to time, problems are detected in a batch of vehicles and they have to be called for review to solve any faults. It is not the first time that something like this has happened to the electric motor giant. But this time it has surprised by the number of EVs affected: a total of 127,785 Tesla Model 3 have just been recalled.

Apparently, the market regulator in China has been in charge of announcing that Tesla has had to recall a large number of Model 3 electric vehicles due to a problem in the rear motor inverter.

More than 100,000 Tesla Model 3 will have to go through a revision in China

As we told you, the State Administration for Market Regulation of China has announced that a total of 127,785 Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles, and that were manufactured between January 11, 2019 and last January 25, 2022will need to be serviced to fix this issue related to the rear motor inverter.

SAMR: Tesla recalls 127,785 11 Jan 2019- 25 Jan 2022 manufactured M3 due rear motor inverter power semiconductor component manufacturing micro-deviation that might cause #EV unable to start/lose power while moving.MIC Model 3: 93,578Imported Model 3: 34,207(SAMR) pic.twitter.com/9ztf5el5TX

From what it seems, and as you can see in the Twitter message that heads these lines, there is a problem in the manufacturing process of a semiconductor located in the rear motor inverter. A fault that can cause a loss of power while driving, or that the vehicle does not start directly. Also, the problem is that this failure can happen at any time, so it is a dangerous problem.

Also, the problem is that with complete certainty it will also affect the Tesla Model 3 units that are available in Europe. It should be remembered that, although it is true that a large number of cars come from the Tesla factory in California, there are also vehicles that have come from the factory in China, where the problem with the rear engine is.

At the moment it has not been clarified if this problem will only affect Tesla Model 3 vehicles that have been sold in China or other markets, but we already anticipate that if you have this car, prepare yourself just in case.

Of course, you can be quite calm in this aspect since, by the looks of it, you will not need to leave your Model 3 in the workshop. Mainly because the company founded by Elon Musk would solve the problem through a software update which will make the whole process much easier.

In this way, and as the manufacturer has indicated in the press release that it has issued “Tesla will update the engine control software of the recalled vehicles free of charge through remote vehicle update technology (OTA)”. So, If you have an affected vehicle, we recommend leaving it in the car park until this error is resolved.