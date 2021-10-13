Tesla begins activating the button so that users can request to test their FSD

Over the last few months, even for almost a year, we have been telling you the step by step of the definitive autonomous driving system that Tesla wants to bring to all its vehicles from 2022. A full self-driving (FSD) destined to turn all the cars of the North American brand into a kind of fully autonomous vehicle fleet, where it will not be necessary (almost) the presence of man to come and go.

This software has been in beta for a long time, so much so that it has been through it that Tesla has perfected it from the experience of a small number of testers. Now, finally, it seems that it will be open to all those who request it, so that closed testing phase will be opened thanks to a button that will appear as available to most owners.

Press a button and you’re done

As reported by The Washington Post, Tesla has started including the “FSD beta request” button that allows drivers to test this technology before the final launch arrives, although, first of all, we must warn that it will not be as simple as pressing the button and quietly waiting for this small privilege to be granted.

New Tesla Model Y. Smart life

For now, according to the same medium, Tesla is not going to indiscriminately hand out invitations to everyone who asks for it since the company will only reward those they consider to be good drivers. And how do you do that? You may have guessed it, based on the data that the company is collecting from each client and that has to do with their behavior on the road. Tesla will take into consideration, to know if we are good or bad drivers (in his opinion) our “driving behavior”, that is, how much hard braking, aggressive cornering or “chases” we carry out during a week and that, we imagine that based on some algorithm, it supposes a lower risk of suffering incidents.

Everything seems to indicate that this possibility of receiving the FSD test button will be limited to the US market where the legislation that controls this type of technology is a little more lax than, for example, the European one. Nevertheless, Some are not so thrilled with the rapid expansion of Tesla’s FSD. Jennifer Homendy, head of the NTSB (US National Transportation Safety Board) called the company “irresponsible” because she believes that the FSD could lead to improper and dangerous use, in addition to recalling that the The company had not yet responded “to official recommendations for improvements.” We’ll see if it reaches Europe …