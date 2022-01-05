tesla beats forecasts with its vehicle production of the quarter

Tesla announced this Sunday that it delivered a total of 308,600 electric vehicles in the fourth quarter of the year, above the estimate by Wall Street and thus challenging the supply problems faced by much of the industry and the automotive sector.

In fact, analysts expected Tesla to deliver just over 263,000 vehicles, according to the consensus collected by Refinitiv. The boost to its production came from the activity carried out in the Shanghai factory.

This is the sixth consecutive quarter that the world’s largest market capitalization auto company has posted a vehicle delivery record. Its deliveries have grown between October and December by 709% compared to the fourth quarter of last year and also grew by 30% compared to the previous quarter, which was already a record.

The company explained that it sold a total of 296,850 vehicles of its Model 3 in the fourth quarter. The expectation is that it will maintain a strong manufacturing rhythm during 2022, although there are some uncertainties about how quickly the activity will increase in the new factories of Texas and Berlin.

Over the past year, Tesla shares have appreciated 50% and the company’s stock market value reached one trillion dollars. Firms like Credit Suisse are confident that the firm will manage to manufacture 1.3 million electric vehicles this year.