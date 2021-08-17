Tesla achieves the impossible: recycle 92% of its electric car batteries

Elon Musk has been doggy for a few weeks. The delay of the Tesla Semi has been added that of its star car, the long-awaited Cybertruck electric truck. A blow to the CEO and founder of the motor giant. Although today he will be quite happy. Mainly because Tesla has announced that it has managed to recycle 92% of the batteries used in its range of vehicles.

As the American company has indicated, Tesla has managed to recycle 92% of used batteries through a new recycling technology. As indicated by the manufacturer, this new system is already being tested in factories in Berlin and Texas managing to recycle 92% of all the materials that make up the batteries of its electric cars.

The company founded by Elon Musk indicates that the first modules created in the factories of Berlin and Texas are capable of extracting a value of 921 kWh in metals from 1000 kWh batteries to produce new units.

The price of Tesla cars could go down

In addition, through an environmental report published in various media, this recycling system has been able to extract 1,300 tons of nickel, 400 tons of copper and 80 tons of cobalt since it began operating in 2020.

“As the manufacturer of our in-house cell program, we are best positioned to recycle our products efficiently to maximize the recovery of key battery materials.” The company indicated in the statement. In addition, they affirm that “our objective is to develop a safe recycling process with high recovery rates, low costs and low environmental impact. From an economic point of view, we expect to recognize significant savings in the long term, as the costs associated with the recovery and recycling of materials from large-scale batteries will be much lower than the purchase of additional raw materials for the manufacture of cells. . ”

And that it is a milestone in automotive history due to the problem of the polluting footprint of the electrical cells that make up this element. It should be remembered that, Although it is true that electric cars do not pollute, the problem when recycling batteries was beginning to be a serious headache. On the one hand, they pollute a lot, and on the other, the extraction of some of the materials is expensive and expensive. With this new process, production costs could even be lowered.

Obviously, the main objective of Tesla is, in addition to reducing the environmental impact, lower the cost of production of batteries, and the idea of ​​recycling them to take advantage of the materials can significantly reduce the price of future electric cars of the electric motor giant.