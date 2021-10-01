Terrifying monster spider found sitting in Dublin kitchen sink

An unfortunate Dublin man got the fright of his life this week when he discovered a gigantic spider in his kitchen sink.

The terrified Dubliner was concerned that the new resident was a false widow spider.

However, the images online did not match the description of this eight legged beast.

He immediately took to Facebook to ask the spider experts of Dublin for help.

He said: “Found this spider in my kitchen sink this morning.

“He doesn’t look like the false widow pics online.

“Anyone know what he is?”

Locals were shocked by the strange looking creature and put forward guesses as to its breed.

One person said: “Looks like a Cardinal Spider to me.”

Another commented: “Looks like a giant house spider-big and fast but not dangerous.”

Others remained convinced that it was indeed a false widow spider that breed rapidly during the winter.

The National Poisons Information Centre has issued a warning about false widow spiders which are now the most common spider in Ireland.

Its venom is far more potent than our native spiders and can result in some nasty symptoms.

The false widow shares two-thirds of its venom toxin with the black widow spider.

The Poisonous Information Centre took to Facebook to urge people to stay alert.

They said: “With temperatures set to drop, the risk of encountering a false widow spider in your home will increase, particularly around windows and in conservatories.

“The false widow is established in most counties in Ireland.

“It is the most common urban spider. It’s tolerance to cold temperatures, activity throughout the year and a 5 year life span make it competitive against native Irish spiders.

“It can produce 1000 offsprings annually.

“In contrast native spiders are inactive during colder months, have shorter life spans and produce fewer offsprings.”

People can expect a range of symptoms after being bitten by this nightmarish spiders.

Pain, redness and swelling at the area of the bite are common.

Nausea, vomiting, headache, hot and cold flushes sometimes occur.

Thankfully, necrosis and bacterial are rarely reported.

