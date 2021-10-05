Terrified dog dumped out of car shortly after giving birth to pups in North Dublin

A terrified dog was dumped out of a car after giving birth to a litter of pups in North Dublin.

Witnesses managed to save the gorgeous white lurcher from any further harm and rushed her to the nearby Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Finglas after spotting the shocking incident.

But, sadly, there were so sign of her puppies anywhere, and it is not known if they were kept by those who dumped her or dumped elsewhere.

The traumatised lurcher, who was named Agnes by Dogs Trust staff, was immediately seen to by vets in the centre.

She was extremely thin and had severe dental issues when she arrived, and the vets said she had given birth to the litter likely on the same day or in the last few days before she was dumped.

Thankfully, after a few weeks of care, Agnes has gotten back on her feet, and a foster family have kindly taken her in – but the fate of her pups is still unknown.

Sandra Ruddell, who was one of the first to see Agnes when she arrived at the centre said everybody there was "deeply shocked" when they were told what happened.







She recalled: “[Agnes] was skeletal and just lay down in the reception area of our centre.

“I had to carry her to see our vet.

“Unfortunately, we will never know what became of her puppies.

“What makes it more upsetting is what an extremely sweet and gentle natured dog she is and the fact she was producing milk for pups she would never get a chance to feed.

“We can’t thank her foster family and the kind people who brought her to us enough and we are delighted that after a few weeks of love and care, Agnes looks like a different dog.”

Dogs Trust are encouraging as many people as possible to sign up for dog fostering, and more information can be found by clicking here.

