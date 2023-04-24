Terranaut: The amphibious robot that detects underwater threats

Robot technology continues to advance in various areas, and on this occasion, the Nauticus Robotics company has presented its new prototype, Terranaut, an amphibious robot capable of detecting explosive threats in shallow waters.

An Innovative Solution for Defense

The US Department of Defense has long sought solutions to protect its soldiers from explosive threats in the water, and Terranaut appears to be the answer. The robot is capable of detecting, locating and neutralizing explosives in water as deep as 12 meters, which would allow military personnel to stay safe while carrying out their work.

- Advertisement -

Characteristics of the Terranaut

Terranaut is an enhanced version of Nauticus Robotics’ existing product, Aquanaut. The robot is fully electric and does not need power cords or data lines to function, making it environmentally friendly. In addition, it is capable of performing tasks that would normally be assigned to human divers and can operate autonomously thanks to sensors incorporated into its design.

The robot is amphibious, which means that it can swim in the water and it can also move through the sand. It is equipped with powerful thrusters that allow it to navigate rough terrain and is designed to perform complex tasks such as clearing underwater mines.

A Versatile Solution for Military Personnel

Terranaut is a versatile amphibious robot that can work both on the beach and in the surf breaks where Marines train to fight. He can swim in the water and then move across the arena using his thrusters, allowing him to navigate effectively in difficult and varied environments.

The robot can also change its buoyancy and keep moving through the water at different levels, meaning it can avoid obstacles in its path, as well as defuse explosives underwater using its robotic arms.

- Advertisement -

Thinking in the future

Terranaut is an example of the advancement of robotic technology and its ability to improve safety in dangerous situations. The robot’s ability to detect and neutralize explosive threats in the water means it can be of great help to military personnel, especially in situations where security is a priority.

Furthermore, the amphibious nature of the robot makes it versatile and capable of performing tasks both on the beach and in the water, making it a flexible solution for a variety of situations.

Terranaut’s appearance is a significant advance in robotics technology, showing how innovative solutions can improve the safety of military personnel in dangerous situations. The robot’s ability to detect and neutralize explosive threats in the water is impressive, and its amphibious nature makes it a versatile solution for different environments.