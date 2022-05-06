Terraforming Mars will be this week in the orbit of the free games of the Epic Games Store

After the first anniversary of Perseverance’s arrival on Mars, it is now our turn to venture to the red planet. No, unfortunately it is not one of SpaceX’s special trips, but in a simpler and cheaper way, with the arrival of Terraforming Mars to the list of free games on the Epic Games Store,

Repeating with the usual pattern each week, this title is already available through the Epic Games website, offering us the possibility of being able to add it to our library for life. To do this, we will only have to log in with our Epic account and access the game page (in this direct link); or add it directly from the Epic Games desktop app by clicking on the small pop-up at the bottom right of our main screen, or by scrolling a little from the store tab to access the featured game file, which will redirect us to the page of this title without having to resort to a web browser.

Once again, remember that like the rest of the free games offered on the Epic Games Store, we can only redeem it for free for just one week, with a deadline to redeem it until next thursday 12 May at 16:59 (peninsula time).

Terraforming Mars

Corporations compete to transform Mars into a habitable planet by spending vast amounts of resources and employing innovative technology to increase its temperature, create a breathable atmosphere, and create oceans of water. As terraforming progresses, more and more people will migrate from Earth to the red planet.

Take charge of your own corporation, and play your cards to carry out the different projects for the complete colonization of the red planet: place your cities and green areas on the map, increase production and compete to achieve milestones and rewards, and meet the dream to which tycoons of our times like Elon Musk himself are aiming.

Terraforming Mars Minimum Requirements