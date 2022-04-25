Tech News

Terabox, 1 Tera of free storage space in the cloud

By: Brian Adam

Date:

There are many solutions that allow us to save files in the cloud. We have the big names, like Dropbox, Google Drive or MEGA, and those that are making an important space for themselves in the sector, like Internxt. And then we have the options that offer 1 free Tera like that, for the face, and I’ll tell you how it works.

This is Terabox, with web, PC and mobile application, a solution that more and more users are adopting due not only to the enormous amount of free space, but also to the existing functions, such as automatic file classification.

Available at terabox.com, it has no limitations on the number of files that can be downloaded at the same time, which makes it an advantage when compared to other similar tools.

Being able to have 1024 GB of memory space in the cloud guarantees us space for 400,000 photos, 2,500 movies, 6.5 million documents and even about 51,200 1-minute videos, so it is presented as a good option to make copies of security of the content that we do not access very frequently, the backups of a lifetime, but since it does not have a limit of simultaneous downloads, it is also ideal for the distribution of content.

It has a remote upload feature to save files directly from links, and offers TeraBox Safe Space, a feature that allows you to keep confidential files protected, both features available from the free plan.

The Premium plan has even more space in the cloud, 2 TB, and in this case it is ad-free and offers higher speeds. This plan costs $2.99 ​​per month.

Undoubtedly, a great option for those who are thinking about making backups and know that MEGA threatens to close the account if we don’t have it very active (it’s not good for backups).

Brian Adam
