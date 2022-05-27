Tent campsite from the GPO to Grafton Street planned to protest homelessness

A group of homeless men have set up a tent campsite in the middle of O’Connell Street – which they plan to extend all the way to Grafton Street.

They are protesting homeless hostels where people are “not looked after”, “abused” and “die”.

As of last night, at the end of their second day, there were four tents setup on the middle island of the city’s main thoroughfare outside the historic General Post Office.

The plan is to keep adding tents to the campsite until they reach across the river and onto Grafton Street – ‘Ireland’s premier shopping street’.

The man who came up with the idea – a Hungarian called Thomas who can’t believe the state of homelessness in Dublin – wants the campsite to become a tourist attraction to show visitors “what the Government does to homeless people”.

Thomas is accompanied by two other homeless men in his campsite – Kevin from Croatia and Paul.

Thomas told Dublin Live: “I am homeless right in the middle of the city centre of Dublin, a European capital city – it is very unique.

“It was a very improvised thing two nights ago to set up the tents. I planned to do it on my own but I met with Paul and we said we would do it right now.”

There are two tents either side of Thomas’ which he offers up to whoever needs them. Kevin has taken up one of them.

Thomas said: “People who get stuck out on the street, we try to accommodate them just like Dublin City Council does. We do that from our pocket and from voluntary contributions.

“I accidently met with Paul a couple of days ago and we share the same principles about the homelessness. We think it is a disgrace what is happening in Ireland with the Irish citizens and the foreign people.

“We try to help the homeless and we try to sort out the problem. We try to discover what the homelessness is about and where the money goes from the people who pay taxes into the system.”

‘Mister’ the jack russel terrier also resides at the campsite and acts as the guard dog when Thomas is asleep. He barks when strangers come near the tent to alert the former military man to any potential threats.





Thomas did not get permission for the campsite but he believes it is legally sound as the gardai that have approached them to leave seemingly could not force them.

He said: “No I didn’t get permission, I looked up the legislation. And because the garda community car is just behind us, I figured there is nothing against the legislation so why though, ‘why not?’.

“They try all the time [to make us leave] but we say to them, ‘just show something which is going to make us leave.’ And they couldn’t.”

Thomas got a university education in marketing in Hungary which he is putting to use.

He said: “That’s where this whole idea is coming from. In the end I finished university and I was in a military unit back in Hungary. For me, living in a tent is not that challenging. I did it for a living.”

“As long as they are not going to move us, we plan to extend this camp right down to Grafton Street and in the Phoenix Park as well.

“The summer is coming, the tourists are coming over. We try to make a big tourist attraction in Dublin because my belief is the Government made a business out of the homelessness… Bring the tourists over and let’s see what is happening in Dublin and what the Government does to the homeless people.”

He added: “We have already contacted an artist to decorate our tents if things go really well.”

