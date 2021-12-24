Tencent prepares the ground for ordering the empire

Tencent has found a neat way to put its sprawling financial empire in order. The Chinese internet giant is returning to shareholders most of a 17 billion euro stake in its e-commerce ally JD.com. It’s an unusual move that could pave the way for other outings.

Tencent will distribute some 457 million JD shares as a special dividend, worth € 14.5 billion, based on the latter’s latest closing price in Hong Kong. Although the WeChat owner will continue to hold a 2% stake, the deal marks the end of an era in the seven-year alliance that transformed underdog JD into a formidable rival against Alibaba, while also boosting the use of the payments app. from Tencent.

The total return to JD’s New York shareholder has been more than 250% since Tencent’s investment in 2014, vastly outperforming the S&P 500 over the same period.

The timing is right. Regulators in Beijing have been against the “disorderly expansion” of capital in the private sector. Tencent, which had more than 165 billion euros in investments as of September, is an obvious target. Earlier this year, competition officials rejected a $ 4.4 billion merger of two Tencent-backed companies, and authorities are also asking the company to open its parent company. supepp WeChat to the services of its rivals. Reducing some of your holdings could avoid future regulatory pressure.

The shareholders are satisfied; Tencent shares rose as much as 6% on the news. The company’s opaque and unwieldy portfolio of investments includes holdings in strategic partners such as Meituan, a Hong Kong-listed food delivery specialist, but also headaches such as the Chinese unit of the chain of Canadian coffee Tim Horton.

With this operation, the company shows that it is at least thinking about how to exit positions with limited strategic logic or that it is going to expire. More divestments could bolster its share price, which is down nearly a fifth this year due to regulatory measures and the slowdown in the economy.

Opting for a special dividend, rather than selling the stake outright, also seems smart. Unloading such a large block of stocks on Hong Kong’s restless stock market could have been tricky. JD, which posted a free cash flow of 3.9 billion euros through September, might have been reluctant to buy them back; in this way, the shareholders themselves can decide whether to keep them or sell them.

The fact that JD’s shares are listed in Hong Kong alongside Tencent’s also eliminates cross-border headaches. Investors can expect more such deals to take place.