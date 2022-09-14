Tencent Increases Its Dominions in the West as China Closes to Video Games

We already talked here at TC about how has become increasingly restrictive with video , especially with younger gamers and imposing a series of bans. Even with these restrictions, there are many Chinese companies that are considered market leaders, such as Tencent, which is the largest company in the world in this field. In view of these bans, the company has increasingly turned its attention to the West and expanded its domains.

Although we are used to names like PlayStation, Microsoft and the like, Tencent is a company that surpasses all others in the video game divisions, including being the owner or shareholder of many renowned studios in the West. A few days ago, the Chinese giant invested 300 million euros (R$ 1.5 billion) and acquired 49.9% of Guillemot Brothers Limited, the company of the founders of Ubisoft. Previously, Tencent held 5% of Ubisoft shares, but with the new acquisition, it can expand its control to 10% of the company.

Although Ubisoft is not the largest company under Tencent’s control, we must consider that the Chinese giant also owns Riot Games (League of Legends), Turtle Rock Studios (Back 4 Blood) and Funcom (Conan Exiles), as well. like many huge mobile game studios such as TiMi. As if that wasn’t enough, it is also a shareholder in other giant video game companies, such as 40% of Epic Games, 16.25% of FromSoftware, 84% of Supercell, 22.6% of Don’t Nod and 22% of the Bloober Team.