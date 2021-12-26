Tencent distributes to its shareholders 14,500 million in shares of JD.Com

The Chinese technology giant Tencent announced this Thursday that it will pay a dividend to its shareholders of 16.4 billion dollars (almost 14,500 million euros) by distributing the majority of their stake in JD.com, China’s second-largest e-commerce company, among them, thus cutting their stake in this company from the current 17% to 2.3%. Following this action, Tencent will cease to be the main shareholder of JD.Com, a position that will be filled by the American Walmart.

The news, that It takes place while Beijing continues to pressure the country’s technology companies with new regulations, It caused a rise in the Stock Market of Tencent, the most valuable listed company in Asia, of 4.24%, while the shares of JD.Com fell 7.02%, reaching their lowest value in the last three months. This company has been benefiting from a strategic partnership with Tencent, which has around 40% of the market for consumer digital payments in China through its WeChat Pay and QQ Wallet platforms, according to the Financial Times.

The move weakens Tencent’s ties to the e-commerce platform, although both companies have said they will maintain their business relationships. Martin Lau, Chairman and CEO of Tencent, will step down from the board of JD.Com. Tencent shareholders will be entitled to one JD.Com share for every 21 shares they own.

The step taken by Tencent raises doubts about its plans with respect to other investees, as the Chinese government wants to cut the financial tentacles of the tech giants in other companies, something it considers is detrimental to consumers and state power.

Although Tencent has 180,000 million dollars in stakes in a large number of companies, including Tesla, Spotify, Universal Music and Snap, as pointed out by the aforementioned newspaper, it seems that Beijing will especially control its participation in local companies. This is the case of Pinduoduo, the largest e-commerce platform in China by number of users, in which it owns 16%; of Meituan, the delivery company, where it owns 17%, and Kuaishou, the short video platform, where it controls 22% of the company.

Tencent, which has 1.2 billion active users on its WeChat social media platform and a huge business tied to digital games, first invested in JD.Com in 2014. The company said this was the right time to divest, given that the e-commerce platform had reached a stage of maturity where it can self-finance its growth, Reuters reports.

This agency recalls how Chinese regulators this year blocked Tencent’s proposed $ 5.3 billion merger of the country’s two major video game streaming sites, ordered an end to exclusive music copyright deals and found that WeChat had illegally transferred user data.

“This seems like a continuation of the concept of tearing down the walled gardens and increasing competition among Chinese giants by weakening partnerships, exclusivities and other deals that weaken competitiveness in the market,” said Mio Kato, an analyst at LightStream Research. However, a source with knowledge of the situation assures Reuters that Tencent has no plans to exit its other investees.