ten xiaomi applications that you can download on other mobiles

With each phone that Xiaomi sells, the brand includes a ton of its own apps apart from its custom layer, MIUI. Most of these apps are exclusive to Xiaomi phones, but others can be installed on the rest of Android. And they provide a multitude of advantages for those who appreciate the style of the brand: we chose ten of those applications.

MIUI is not exactly a lightweight software, that the custom layer includes applications that go from the web browser to the weather display. All of them maintain the Xiaomi design while offer notable additions to those who use them; even though there will also be those who prefer not to have them installed. As always, the power of choice is itself an advantage; Especially if Xiaomi does not restrict a good part of the apps to its devices.

What Xiaomi applications are suitable for downloading on other people’s mobiles? We have chosen ten that can be very useful to you. They are complete, free apps and, as a drawback, they usually offer ads.





LITTLE Launcher

The most particular thing about Xiaomi is its interface, MIUI. It is not that you can put it as is on your mobile if you do not have a mobile of that brand, but you can approach it with the POCO Launcher.

POCO Launcher offers more customization, the look of MIUI and multiple advanced options with the simplicity of installing a simple launcher. Or not so simple.

LITTLE Launcher Developer: Xiaomi Inc.

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Personalization

Mint browser

Xiaomi develops its own web browser; and distributes it openly under Mint. It offers simple and advanced navigation; with privacy protection and constant updates that improve the application. It is not a bad browser: highly recommended if you want to leave the usual Google Chrome.

Mint Browser – Fast. Light. Sure. Developer: Xiaomi Inc.

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Tools

Launcher Mint

Mint is another MIUI-based interface that, however, reduces its visual impact to delve into minimalism and simplicity. Even so, it maintains a large range of configurations and customization: compatible with icon packs, different templates for the desktop and a special emphasis on speed.

Mint Launcher Developer: Xiaomi Inc.

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Personalization

My Calendar

As its name already indicates, the My Calendar app is a calendar application that offers record of appointments, events and reminders. It allows keeping everything pending on time and is compatible with several simultaneous calendars.

My Calendar Developer: Xiaomi Inc.

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Productivity

File manager

A complete file manager that allows you to manage phone storage, view all folders, move documents, clean of superfluous elements and even offers remote access to the phone. A good tool with which to maintain the speed of the device.

File Manager by Xiaomi: Explorer your files easily Developer: Xiaomi Inc.

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Tools

Share Me (share files)

Apart from managing files with the management app, Xiaomi includes an app in MIUI with which to easily share photos, videos and even apps between two mobiles. And they don’t have to be from the brand: you can install Share Me from Google Play without problems. And you don’t need an Internet connection to make shipments.

ShareMe: File sharing Developer: Xiaomi Inc.

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Tools

Video player

As you can see, Xiaomi opens the essential MIUI apps to a large part of Android mobiles. And its video player is no exception: you can download My video to your mobile to see all the series and movies that you have stored on your phone. It supports most video codecs, allows them to be downloaded from streaming platforms and also plays online.

My Video -Video Player Developer: Xiaomi Inc.

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Entertainment

Calculator

What to say about a calculator app? Essential in any phone, convertible into scientific calculator and with different converters included: Xiaomi is available for your Android.

Calculator Developer: Xiaomi Inc.

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Tools

Xiaomi Wear

It is the new sports and management application for the brand’s wearables, but you don’t need to have one of those devices, or even have their mobiles: Xiaomi Wear allows you to record different workouts with the smartphone’s GPS. If you are looking for a simple training app, it can help you.

Xiaomi Wear Developer: Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software Co., Ltd

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Health & Wellness

Transfer the data to your new Xiaomi (Mi Mover)

Did you like the applications and are you considering switching to one of their mobiles? Well, with the Mi Mover application you can transfer all the data from your old phone to the new one, Xiaomi. Apps, photos, contacts, calls… Make sure you don’t lose anything with the renewal.