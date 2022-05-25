Temporary WhatsApp messages disappear, but not all: it will be possible to save them

Talking privately and without messages remaining in conversations has been possible for months with temporary WhatsApp messages, but users may not want all their messages to disappear. For those occasions, WhatsApp is developing the option to mark a message as not temporary; including in the settings a folder from which to consult all those saved messages.

We say a lot of things in person, although I’m sure we say a lot more through messaging applications. Just open WhatsApp and take a quick look at the conversations: there is usually so much content that often it is difficult not to make a mistake and say something that is inappropriate, write in the wrong chat or simply regret what you wrote. The solution to these inconveniences are the chats that disappear, the so-called temporary ones. And they could soon include an added function.

Important messages in conversations disappearing

Saved temporary messages folder. Image from WaBetaInfo

WhatsApp currently offers four slots for your ephemeral messages: 24 hours, 7 days, 90 days or off. Once the temporary chat is open, all the conversation will disappear according to the chosen time range. And it affects all messages; so, after the range, the chat will be empty.

It may happen that, while the conversation is in the temporary chat, there is a message that needs to remain. An important date to remember, a task or any other item that users do not want to disappear. And there will be a way to preserve only those messages: WhatsApp will allow keep the chosen ones so they don’t erase themselves.

As discovered by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is preparing a function so that the contacts involved in a temporary conversation can choose which of your messages do not disappear. It would be something like a pardon, a salvation, messages that must be remembered because they are part of something important. Or for whatever reason.

As the leak and the screenshots anticipate, WhatsApp would allow the chosen messages to be kept so that the rest of the people can consult them despite the fact that the chat has a self-destruction program. those messages will be saved in a folder currently called “Saved messages”; within the contact or group information, depending on the chat (one to one or group).

Marking messages as not temporary. Image from WaBetaInfo

As always, we do not know when we will definitely see this exception to the rule of temporary messages. It is certainly a great idea: there are times when we write in temporary messages and we wish that a specific message is not deleted. For those occasions, saving it from disappearing will be of notable help.

Via | WaBetaInfo