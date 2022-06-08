Tell Me Why lowers its price to zero on Steam throughout the month of June

Steam continues its dynamic of free games, this time thanks to DONTNOD and Xbox Game Studios, with the total sale of Tell Me Why and the complete content of its three chapters on the occasion of the celebration of pride month, to demonstrate its «deep thanks to the many players, especially trans and queer players, who have found understanding and hope in our game«.

Available completely free of charge, to get hold of this game forever All we have to do is access its file on the Steam web store (Tell Me Why), log in with our account, and add the game to our library. Method that we can replicate exactly through the desktop application of the gaming platform.

Also, since its availability is centered around the Pride Month celebration, this 100% discount will be available until next July 1 at 9:00 (time of the Spanish peninsula), counting on the whole month to get hold of it. And it is that once added to our library, it will be ours forever.

tell me why

Awarded “Best Impact Game” at The Game Awards 2020, comes this narrative adventure from the studio behind the critically acclaimed Life is Strange franchise.

In this intimate mystery, reunited twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan use their supernatural bond to unravel the mysteries of their beloved but troubled childhood, set in a beautiful Alaskan town featuring true characters, mature themes and fascinating choices.

Choose your choices well, as these will affect the course of lives, and discover how strong is the bond that unites these twins through the three chapters of this deep story.

Minimum requirements Tell Me Why