“Tell Me More Lies,” Star+’s New Teen Drama, Has New Trailer

Streaming systems have shown the viewer through their productions that those charming princes could actually be demons or predators, as is the case with series like You of Netflix where the attractive and quiet protagonist is actually a real villain.

Along the same path is the new production of Star+, tell me more lies (tell me lies), which apparently presents a university love story that as the plot progresses becomes a horror story in which nothing is what it seems and who was thought to be the protagonist’s love actually becomes an enemy.

The series stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White (Star Plus)

The series that will arrive on the streaming platform on September 7th takes place over eight years in the life of a young woman from long Island call Lucy Albrightwho arrives at his small university campus in the south of California wanting to leave behind a traumatic relationship with her mother. There, she meets a young man named Stephen DeMarcowhich is both a “manipulator” and the only thing that Lucy can’t seem to give up.

There begins the average romance between these young adults who falls into a toxic and addictive relationship that will permanently alter not only their lives, but also the lives of everyone around them. In the recently released , the intimate connection between Stephen Y Lucy who apparently are soul mates, but that love pays off quickly as lies are discovered, there is mistrust and a mysterious prince seems to be not exactly who he says he is.

The series began production in late 2021 in Southern California and New York. (Star Plus)

This series, which will consist of ten episodes, is based on the book of Carola Lovering titled tell me liesin whose pages the character of Stephen he is described as intelligent, with the ability to read the people he uses as a way to survive, although he hides a dark side beneath his charm. He brings out a scary side of Lucy when they meet, turning down a trip of repercussions neither could have foreseen.

For your part Lucy is pictured as “a sheltered but well-adjusted girl from a prosperous Long Island town” who is labeled the “Ice Queen” by her peers.

The series is based on the book “Tell me lies” by Carola Lovering. (Atria Books)

meaghanoppenheimerthe show’s executive producer and showrunner told a few weeks ago to dead line that the new production is an exploration of toxic relationships and the ways in which people sabotage themselves when they fall in love with the wrong people.

“I think if we’re honest, most of us have been in a relationship that hurts us, but for some reason we just can’t walk away from it. When you are in a dynamic that is mentally or emotionally abusive, you begin to accept a deal that you never thought you would accept. For me, it’s a universally identifiable topic, but we don’t openly talk about it because it feels embarrassing. That’s what I loved about the book. Carola Lovering, it captured that feeling of isolation in such a visceral way,” he said.

The series will follow Lucy and Stephen’s relationship in college and their lives after high school when they both live in New York. (Star Plus)

About the main villain, the writer of the book pointed out a few weeks ago to the site The Cutwhich is inspired by a real life person, although he did not want to reveal his identity.

“The problem is that the closer you get to the line between fiction and truth, the blurrier it becomes. I’ve been so hesitant and scared to talk about the ‘real’ Stephen, because while there is certainly a person who inspired his character, that person is not actually the character. And that’s a distinction that I need to keep intact,” he said.

Emma Roberts is the executive producer of this show. (Reuters)

tell me more lies is starring Grace Van Patten, jackson white, Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, benjamin wadsworth Y Alice Crowder. emma roberts Y Karah Preiss they executive produce under their producer label Belletrist ProductionsWith Matt Matrowski, Laura Lewis Y Stephanie Noonan Y Carola Lovering as a producer and consultant.

