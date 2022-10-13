Telemedicine at the Oktoberfest

So far, around 40 patients have been treated at the Munich Oktoberfest with the help of a remote emergency doctor and data glasses.

At the Munich Oktoberfest, around 40 patients have been treated by the Aicher Ambulanz medical service with the help of a tele-emergency doctor. The system IRIS – Instant Remote Interactive Support – from the US medical company Stryker is used. IRIS should work GDPR-compliant and enable encrypted communication via a headset to augmented reality.

The installation of software is not necessary, since IRIS also works browser-based. The data transmission should also work in areas with low bandwidth – in addition to the mobile network and WLAN, therefore, also via satellite reception.

Telenotarzt accompanies from the point of view of the paramedic

While there is a permanently installed computer in a control center, on the mobile side there are operational goggles with a monitor with the option of audio and video transmission. Emergency services should be able to use the screen integrated in the data glasses to display recommendations for action, information on medication dosage, contraindications and side effects.

The system is not intended to replace an emergency doctor who is physically present, but only to give advice and answer questions to the person who is at the scene of the incident via the live video conference. If there is a real emergency, an emergency doctor will be sent out in accordance with the Bavarian Rescue Service Act.

