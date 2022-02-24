Telemedicine and its cybersecurity risks

The deployment of telemedicine is another of the changes introduced by the pandemic, amid the accelerated digitization of this period.

Although at a practical level this implementation has been of great help, at a cybersecurity level the handling of the information processed is of concern. According to reports, there have already been known cases of medical records put up for sale on the dark web, opening a space for extortion and scams.

Study analyzed safety in telemedicine

Covering health organizations distributed in 34 countries, including Spain, the cybersecurity company Kaspersky carried out a study that confirmed the need to reinforce cybersecurity measures aimed at this new era of telematic medicine.

Although Spain is at the forefront in terms of telemedicine services, concern about security and privacy is still significant.

Spain leads the implementation of telemedicine services, with 100% deployment among the medical organizations consulted. At a European level, deployment is 91% and at a global level it is 93%. However, concerns about security and privacy are fueled by other indicators.

According to the study data, shared by the Europa Press agency, 37% of the health companies consulted have faced the refusal of a patient to be attended by video call, alleging issues related to the security of their data or privacy issues. .

From the other side, 75% of health service providers in Spain say that the doctors in their organization have expressed concern about the protection of the data of their telematic patients. Only 31% say they feel “very safe” with the security measures adopted by their workplace.

The fear for the security of the data does not necessarily imply a resistance from the medical sector for its collection and use, since 80% affirm that the sector needs to collect more personal information than it currently has, in order to train the intelligence system. Artificial and ensure reliable diagnoses.

As risk factors, it is pointed out that 60% of Spanish companies dedicated to telemedicine use old software. Today, any outdated system or application is synonymous with security vulnerabilities.

Similarly, barely 40% in Spain say they feel very confident about their organization’s ability to solve security problems. The same percentage ensures that your organization has adequate security systems.

Apart from external attacks, another problem linked to all this is the possibility of internal personnel leaking information. According to the Kaspersky survey, 25% of Spanish health service providers have experienced cases in which personal information has been compromised in this way.

Another worrying indicator is that only 13% of telematic health service providers have a clear understanding of how their patient data is protected, despite the fact that 70% of organizations offer cybersecurity training.

Regarding the latter, for cybersecurity training and awareness to be consistent with the figures presented above, it is necessary to impart it in the most realistic and up-to-date way possible, ideally combining technical and ethical training. In addition, there are really avoidable details, such as the use of outdated software, which is a real hook for cybercriminals.

Even after the pandemic, it is expected that telemedicine will continue to be a visible and valued option. Its massive implementation was accelerated and forced, but over time it should be adjusted to a level that ensures its most adequate development.