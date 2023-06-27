Telegram will let you upload Stories to share with your contacts

- Advertisement -

Telegram was reluctant to add the Stories feature as it is a feature that was present in most of the popular messaging apps. However, that resistance will be in the past shortly.

Telegram announced that the app will finally add the famous Stories at the beginning of next month. We tell you the functions that will be included in the Stories, as well as their privacy options.

Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, recognized that the arrival of Stories in the application is one of the functions most requested by users. And despite their resistance to implementing it, it will be the new feature that will arrive in July.

As is the case in most apps that have this feature, Telegram stories will be displayed at the top of chats. So you will always have them visible without stealing space from other sections of the app.

Privacy of Telegram stories

Of course, Telegram will implement a series of options so that users can configure the privacy of the stories they share in the app.

It follows a dynamic similar to what we find in WhatsApp states, which allows you to configure that they are visible to everyone, only contacts or a list of close friends. And if desired, exceptions can be set between contacts.

On the other hand, it will also have a new option that will allow you to hide the stories of some contacts. That way, they won’t be visible on the main screen. .

You can decide when your Telegram stories will disappear

Telegram will give you the ability to choose when your stories will expire. You can choose a period of 6, 12, 24 or up to 48 hours for the duration of the stories you share in the application.

Or if you want, you can set your stories to stay permanently on your profile. And an interesting detail is that Telegram will allow us to have individual privacy settings.

So you can choose which stories will remain permanent and which will be ephemeral to share some moment of your day with your contacts.

You can add subtitles and links to your Telegram stories

Other features that we will see in Telegram stories is the possibility of adding subtitles, links or tagging others:

In addition to making use of dozens of powerful photo and video editing tools, you’ll be able to provide captions for your stories to add more context or links and tag other people.

And they will have a function similar to the one found in BeReal, which allows you to publish photos or videos taken with the front and rear cameras simultaneously. The stories are still in testing, but will be released to everyone in early July.