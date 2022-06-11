Telegram will launch its subscription service this month

It has been known for a long time that Telegram was working on a payment method for the service. We already told you about it at the end of last year, and although until now we had not received any more official information about it, that it was the creator of the service himself who revealed that they were already working on it, he made it quite clear to us that sooner or later said launch. And now we know that it will be sooner rather than later.

In a publication on the official Telegram channel on the platform itself, its manager, Pavel Durov, has confirmed that Telegram Premium will debut later this month. The message begins by highlighting the history of the service and what it offers its users from its launch to the present. And this is true and indisputable, because in many aspects, it is the service with the highest limits.

Durov continues stating that, despite this, there are users for whom it is not enough and, consequently, they demand even more, something that is economically unsustainable for Telegram with its current modell. One solution, of course, would be to choose to finance the service with intrusive advertising models, but it is something that the service has ruled out since its inception, and that it does not consider in the future either, since it considers that it would very negatively affect the overall quality of the service. .

Thus, and according to what he proposes, the only solution to be able to satisfy the demand of those users for whom what is offered now is insufficient, without compromising the accounts (the economic ones, of course) of Telegram goes through to establish the subscription modality, called Premium. One way we can read the following:

«It allows anyone to purchase additional features, speed and resources. It will also allow users to support Telegram and join the club that receives new features first.»

The most important thing, however, is that in the same message it is clarified that the launch of Telegram Premium will not result in loss of functionality for free accounts, which will continue to function as before. Yes, it is true that the new features will reach Premium first, something that we have already seen in other services such as Twitter Blue, but according to Pavel, the standard accounts will also continue to receive improvements:

«Not to worry, though: all existing features are still free, and there are plenty of new free features on the way. In addition, even users who do not subscribe to Telegram Premium will be able to enjoy some of its advantages: for example, they will be able to see the extra large documents, media and stickers sent by Premium users, or tap to add Premium reactions already pinned to a message to react in the same way.»