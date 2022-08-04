Telegram will improve your quick responses, they will be better than WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

The two messaging applications that are a reference in the market are WhatsApp and . Well, the latter is testing a new feature that allows it to the former in one of the things that users use the most: . We show you what it is. Quick replies are a very useful option, since in a simple way and without having to touch anything in the application, by means of image-type content it is possible to show what the message that has been received in a group has meant or in a personal chat. Quite a success that is currently present in almost all messaging apps. The changes in which Telegram works To date, what can be used in this application, as in its great rival (which has had this option for not long, everything must be said) are emojis. The utility of these is great for making full use of quick replies. But in Telegram, they want to go one step further and have launched in the new test version of their app (specifically 8.9.0) the possibility of using more elements. And the truth is that it is a very good idea. Among the new options that Telegram users will have are the stickers or stickers. Therefore, the possibilities are expanded, since even the animated ones that exist in Telegram (and that, in many cases, include text) can be used. As a result, users will be able to be much more precise when making a quick response. By the way, there will be no limitation between what can be selected, because all the collections of this type of content that you have in the application will be available. Not bad, really. Will this option come to all users? Well, the truth is that this is a question that can be had, since it should not be forgotten that there is currently a Premium version on Telegram, and, in addition, the source of the information uses this option. Therefore, it is not unreasonable to think that, at least initially, it will be those who have this type of account who will be able to expand their possibilities by using quick responses. It is logical that Telegram tries to enhance its premium version, since with the price that any improvement that arrives has is little, but the ideal is that the advances do not always fall on the same side. If so, there will be a risk that those who use the free version of the application will end up rejecting it. >