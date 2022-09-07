Telegram will add a new way to verify the account

could add a new option for users to their s or log in from a new device.

Beyond the phone number, Telegram is considering the possibility of users adding an email address or signing in with their Google accounts.

Telegram will allow us to use an email address in our account

So far, Telegram only allows you to add a phone number to create an account, verify it, or log in to a new device. However, this could change in the future.

such as shows Alessandro Paluzzi In a screenshot shared on Twitter, Telegram is working on the possibility of adding an email address to log in or to protect our account.

As shown in the description of this new option, the email address that the user associates “will be used every time you log in to your Telegram account from a new device.”

And if we take a look at the screenshot again, we will see that the possibility of logging in with our Google account is also added, as is the case with most popular applications and social networks.

Apparently, this new option will not rule out the requirement to add our phone number, but will complement the dynamics that we already know to log in to Telegram or verify our account.

At the moment, this new option is under development or is part of some internal test, so you will not find it in the settings of your Telegram account. You will have to wait for the Telegram team to announce a new update to find out if it will be integrated into the application.

Recall that Telegram has released many updates this year, from news focused on emojis to its new premium plan with exclusive features.