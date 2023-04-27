Telegram was blocked in Brazil for not providing data from neo-Nazi groups

This Wednesday the Brazilian Justice made the decision to temporarily suspend Telegram services because the company has not provided data on neo-Nazi groups that spread messages of hate and violence. In addition, the company could receive a strong financial penalty.

The Brazilian Federal Police had requested this measure and the Judiciary accepted it, because they consider that this is at the root of the violence that has been unleashed against children and adolescents in Brazil. Without going too far, the Government has attributed the recent attacks and threats to the activity of Nazi and far-right groups that operate in the country and are articulated through messaging services or on social networks.

Faced with this situation, the Ministry of Justice decided to tighten the rules governing the activity of social networks in the country. According to the new regulations, social media companies must be stricter with content, monitor the degree of “threat” and collaborate “immediately” with the police in the proper “identification” of “dangerous” users, among other requirements. .

The responsibility of digital service providers against the dissemination of dangerous content

The Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, has stated that these companies “They are service providers and are politically, socially and legally responsible, since they select the content” and “They have an influence on what circulates on the Internet”. In this way, the Brazilian government wants social media companies to take charge of the content that circulates on their platforms and actively collaborate in the fight against hate speech and online violence.

It is important to highlight that the collaboration of social media companies is key to combat the spread of hate messages and violence online. Although these companies have taken measures to prevent the spread of harmful content on their platforms, much remains to be done to ensure the safety of users and the effective removal of inappropriate content.

That is why the tightening of the rules governing the activity of social networks is a necessary measure to guarantee the protection of users and the prevention of the spread of hate speech and violence online. In addition, the active collaboration of service provider companies is essential for the success of these measures.