Telegram vs. WhatsApp: “we will not fail them,” explains the founder of the blue app

The tech giant Facebook It has a whole grid of communication applications such as Facebook, Messenger or WhatsApp. When the system went down on October 4, several digital businesses were stopped and users had to migrate to other alternatives.

Telegram He has always provided his services for those who wish to telecommute or those who wish to be in contact with friends. Like the green app, it also features end-to-end encryption of messages.

Despite the large flow of users from one app to another, Telegram managed to sustain its service during the day. Pavel Durov, the founder, did not miss this and shared a message for the entire community.

“To new users I would like to say this: welcome to Telegram, the largest independent messaging platform. We won’t let you down when others do”, He detailed in an extensive statement.

He encouraged users to invite their contacts to try this app: “Make sure they stick around and see why Telegram is light years ahead of the competition.” You can download the app in the following link.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify and Spreaker. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.