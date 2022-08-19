Telegram: Update blocked due to animated Apple emojis

According to the Telegram boss, apples-handwriting-recognition-into-office/">Apple was bothered by the new “Telemoji” and had to remove them. Apple apparently saw trademark rights violated.

Apple’s update blockade of Telegram is over: Only after public criticism did Apple apparently tell the messaging service the reason for the two-week non-admission: Apple was bothered by the new “Telemoji” and demanded their removal from the app, said Telegram- boss Pavel Durov, who described this as “puzzling action” by Apple.

Durov had previously accused Apple of causing economic damage to the entire app industry through commission requirements and such approval delays.

Apple apparently sees trademark rights violated

Intended as part of the recent Telegram update, the Telemoji are versions of Apple’s standard emoji collection. Apple apparently saw its trademark rights and app store rules as violated, the company prohibits the integration of Apple Emoji into other apps, the pictograms are only available via the manufacturer’s standard keyboard. There is no official statement from the group. In contrast to the of some other manufacturers – like Microsoft recently – Apple’s emoji are not free.

Telegram now wants to make its Telemoji more independent, so Durov. The new customizable emoji packs are part of the messenger’s business strategy: they are part of the feature upgrades for paying users who get new emoji packs through them.

Controversy over emoji and animoji

There was always a dispute about Apple Emoji and Animoji: An app developer had taken Apple to court because she considered her system for adapting emojis for different skin colors to be stolen. A US court rejected the lawsuit earlier this year – after all, there is “only a certain number of ways to paint a thumbs-up sign,” the reasoning said, among other things. Another developer commented on Twitterhe had already submitted an Animoji app in 2016, which was persistently rejected by Apple at the time.