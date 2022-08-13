Telegram update approved by App Store after complaints

- Advertisement -

Earlier, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov penned a post a few days ago about how Apple was holding up the major app update for no apparent reason and without any response. from the platform, the update could finally be released and by the iOS App . The CEO stated that the Cupertino company responded to the long review process, due to the animated emoji that the application decided to include.

On the other hand, the update of the Telegram application on iOS includes several interesting features. In addition to adding news focused on Premium subscribers. Among which are some such as restriction of voice notes or the possibility of granting Premium subscription on Telegram. In any case, one of the highlights of the update is the animated emoji and the addition of a specific panel for them.

Animated emoji on Telegram

Although Telegram already has some animated emoji included, the platform has decided to continue the work improving and updating this feature. Now your messages can be accompanied by animated emoji as they are included in them, since previously the movement was only visible when they were sent separately. The new “Telemoji” come in various packages.

It was under this concept that Apple entered the discussion with the CEO of Telegram. Durov now redrafted a statement on the official Telegram channel. The director comments that Apple demanded the removal of Telemoji within the update. The main reason is that within the emoji packs, there is one with a design that is quite inspired by the original iOS. Although the animation was clearly made by Telegram, it does not prevent this from perhaps causing Apple’s annoyance.

According to Durov, the idea of ​​Telemoji is focused on filling in and enhancing the way you use these animations instead of just “low resolution static emoji”. In his words, he also indicates that the Apple company continues to oppose “animated versions” in an effort to maintain standard emoji but with an improvement in quality.

Either way, the platform update including Telemoji is finally approved by Apple’s review processes. The problem is that the version with Apple-designed animated emoji pack is not yet included. Durov for his part wants to improve the Telemoji so that there is no problem in the future.