Telegram, the great beneficiary of the fall of WhatsApp: how many users did it gain?

2021 is going to be one of Telegram's best years because it has seen the number of users who have joined its platform grow much more sharply. Now, that success hides a reality that its founder, Pável Dúrov, does not like so much, since all these reappearances of new registrations have been due more to errors from the competition than to virtues inherent to its messaging app (which has and there are many). It must be remembered that the two major events of the year were, on the one hand, that announcement by WhatsApp in January to change the conditions of use of its application, and that it caused the first diaspora; and the second barely 48 hours ago, when all the applications owned by Facebook suffered a complete crash and millions of users had to find an alternative practically on the run. Tens of millions of new users The fact is that if in that first diaspora of 2021 the new users were counted by hundreds of millions (Telegram practically doubled to 400 million in just a few weeks), what happened on Monday, October 4, would have left in a simple anecdote about the first half of the year: in just six hours of disconnection from WhatsApp, those of Pável Dúrov gained 70 million new users. This was announced by the founder of the messaging application through his social media: "Telegram's daily growth rate exceeded the norm in terms of magnitude and we welcomed more than 70 million refugees from other platforms in one day ". The expression he uses to qualify those who arrived (desperate, yes) from WhatsApp because of the impossibility of using the platform owned by Facebook is curious. So sudden and fast was the arrival of this amount of new users that Pável Dürov himself had to go out on the same Monday afternoon to calm the millions of users who were trying to access Telegram at that time, since his own app arrived to suffer minor operational problems due to the massive influx: some processes took longer than normal and actions such as changing the icon of a group took longer than necessary … or the changes were not saved directly. Be that as it may, it seems that Telegram is consolidating itself more and more as a more than consistent alternative for millions of users who, apart from errors or technical problems with WhatsApp, are beginning to be down to the hair of the relevance that Facebook and its bad reputation are they are working.