Telegram stops growing in Brazil after three years; engagement drops

O telegram stopped growing at the Europe after having its user base increased for three years. Information comes from research Panorama Mobile Time/Opinion Box concerning the messengers in the country. The application had been growing since 2019 and in 2021 it even surpassed Facebook Messenger. Now, the scenario is a little different, with the messaging app not registering growth after peaking at 65% in 2022, even though it was still behind WhatsApp. The survey took into account the opinion of 2,086 people who use the internet and have a smartphone.

The study period takes into account the days 11 It is January 23rd. In addition, it has statistical validity and respects the proportions by gender, age group, regional distribution in Europe and monthly family income. Lately, the app has been registering growth above the margin of error, but is stagnant in this survey, which has a margin of 2.1 percentage points. Another bad news for the messaging app is the 7% drop in engagement. That is, the number of people who claimed to open the app every day or almost every day decreases from 50% for 43%. There was also a reduction in the percentage of those who participate in channels: from 66% for 61%.





When taking into account the age group, Telegram is more installed on cell phones of those between 16 It is 29 years old, in addition to having its user base a little more male than female. Finally, there was a drop in those who send audio messages, falling from 42% for 37%. The use of the app is more concentrated in classes A and B.