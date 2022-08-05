New stickers on . (photo: Gamingsym)

Testing a new feature of Telegram in beta version: emoji. With this function, which combines with the famous Telegram stickers, the premium users They will be able to communicate in a unique way since they will have exclusive packages of animated Emojis at their fingertips. There are currently 11 such packages available.

WhatsApp and Telegram have a war regarding messaging apps refers, in the course of smart phones of millions of users. This war has two clear winners, curiously similar in terms of the number of opponents in battle: WhatsApp is growing in user terms; Telegram does it in innovation.

Each aspect has its pros and cons, but the truth is that the effort put into creating new features is worth it. All this in terms of a premium service, of course.

Telegram Premium will have animated Emoji packs

The news is in Telegram beta 8.9, so you can try it on any phone. With this option (Premium), user can complete their emoji list with added emojis like a normal emoji and yet function as an animated sticky figure. The curious thing is that all the Animated Emojis that you want can be attached to a single message; with the party of the movement that this implies.

Animated emojis are available as icon packs. Each of these packs includes a theme; Therefore, the accompanying emojis will maintain the design and appeal that each product package prescribes.

prepares-an-update-with-new-animated-emojis.webp.webp" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> New emojis on Telegram. (photo: Telegram) prepares-an-update-with-new-animated-emojis.webp.webp" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

Telegram currently offers animated emoji packs with frogs, cherries or even little animated memes. This novelty clearly innovates in the field of conversation using multimedia elements.

These new animated emojis work like any other animated emoji Telegram already has, but only if one of the emojis in the pack is attached to the message. They are selected from the bottom of the interface, after clicking on the face icon.

New emojis on Telegram. (photo: Telegram)

The more animated emojis added, smaller will be the size of the set; until they remain full size emojis without losing animation. Text can also be added to these messages, they do not work as stickers.

this novelty is now available on Telegram beta for Premium users (only those who claim to be beta can see the animations; with the possibility of adding packages if you are a Premium subscriber). Animated emojis will be available soon in the stable app.

How to delete old photos on Telegram to protect user privacy

Unlike other apps in the same category, when a person changes their profile photo on Telegram, the previous photos are still visible to other users. So if someone goes to the current image, they can also go to the rest by simply swiping left or right.

If you don’t want this to happen, the good news is that you can delete old photos or limit who can access them. The process is quite simple:

– Enter Telegram.

– Go to tab Settings.

– tap on Edit and later in the profile picture.

– Now you can see the photo history by sliding to the right.

– If you have iPhoneyou can touch the icon of the paper bin in the bottom corner to delete the image. If you have Androidtap the three dots in the top corner, and then tap Remove.

Telegram. (photo: REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin)

Also, if you want limit who can see a profile picture on Telegram, can also be done:

– Enter to Settings from Telegram.

– gonna Privacy & Security.

– In Profile picture, choose who can see it.

The recommended option is My Contacts, this way only people added to that list will be able to access it.