Telegram prepares an app for Windows 11 based on Unigram

Telegram is an application that is available for all the platforms that we find at the moment. There are options for the web, Linux, Android, iOS and also one dedicated exclusively for MacOS. The latter is very interesting because it allows the application to exploit the characteristics of the operating system. Now, the news is that a Telegram app dedicated to Windows 11 is on the way.

The most interesting thing about this is that it seems that the company will take the unofficial client of the platform, Unigram, as the basis for this development.

Unigram, the base for the Telegram app dedicated to Windows 11

As we mentioned before, the idea of ​​having an application exclusively dedicated to an operating system is to take better advantage of the system’s characteristics. Additionally, it allows to maintain a coherent graphic line between the system where it runs and the application. In this sense, on the official channel Telegram Designers has opened the second phase of its contest, inviting the 30 winners of the first phase to design the interface of a native Telegram app for Windows 11.

This second stage has a deadline of January 22 and a prize of $ 40,000 to the winner. But the most striking thing about the invitation made is the part where they indicate that it is possible to use Unigram as a reference guide to see what a native app looks like. Additionally, they say that the best ideas could be implemented in this same application.

In that sense, we can appreciate that Telegram looks at Unigram with very good eyes. It is even recommended as an example to designers and they indicate that they will use it to implement their ideas. This leads us to think that the company will acquire Unigram, although its creator recently responded that he cannot comment on this.

However, it is clear that this year a native Telegram app for Windows 11 begins to be prepared and that Unigram will be the basis of this project.