Telegram prepares a Premium version with exclusive functions

The beta of the latest Telegram app update shows signs that a new update is in the works. premium option than by paying a subscriptionwill allow users access to various exclusive content and functions.

Telegram Premium would remove advertising on channels and add exclusive stickers and reactions

This is the beta 8.7.2 of the app for the iOS operating system, where information has been found that points to “Telegram Premium”, a paid version that, at least initially, would give access to content such as exclusive stickers and reactions in chats. Plus this payment option would allow remove ads advertisements that appear on mass channels.

Some of these premium stickers are a crying yellow duck, a cheering crocodile, a gesticulating monkey… There would also be reactions such as a rain of hearts, a laughing clown, a thumb pointing down and the Emoji that pays homage to Eduard’s “The Scream” painting Munch.

All these stickers and reactions could only be viewed by those who are subscribed to the Premium version, without it having transpired that it would appear instead for those who do not use the paid Telegram… or if something would appear in that case, such as a notice indicating that This is exclusive content for Premium users.

Pavel Durov, creator of Telegram, already advanced in the year 2020 that from the following year (2021) the platform would begin to generate income, and this seems to be one of the ways in which that monetization would be achieved. In fact, last November it was already announced that Telegram would have a paid version in which advertising would not appear.

Moment no information about the date in which this prize Telegram could start working, nor about its price nor about other features added to those that are known for now. The only thing that can be guessed is that since it is a premium version, the current free version will continue to exist with the same options.

