Telegram prepares a function to help us avoid spoilers

Those who are lovers of movies and series have a great enemy that they seek to avoid at all costs: spoilers. Social networks are full of them and even group chats where we participate. There are always people who intentionally or unintentionally anticipate events in the new episode of a series or movie. Thinking about it, Telegram works on a function that will allow us to avoid spoilers in groups.

The feature was revealed through the Telegram Sub Reddit, along with a video showing how it works.

Telegram and its function to avoid spoilers

Especially in big premieres like this moment with the new Spiderman movie, spoilers represent a great danger to our experience. In addition, we live in a time where we have social networks and we are also in more than one chat group. In that sense, it is difficult to take care not to ruin our experience about the movie or series that we want to see. However, on Telegram they have taken it quite seriously and bring a function to avoid spoilers.

Although it has not yet been deployed, as we mentioned before, we can see how it works through the video that was published about it.

In that sense, the Telegram function to avoid spoilers has a very simple operation. It will be enough to write the message with the spoiler and before sending it, we must select it and choose the option “Spoiler”. This will cause the message to be sent hidden behind a blur and tapping on it will reveal the text.

In this way, we have a more responsible way to avoid spoilers by putting in our hands the possibility of notifying that we are sending one. However, it is not ruled out that due to ignorance some users get some spoilers by not understanding the blurring in the chat at the beginning. However, this is something that can be mitigated by deploying the function, reporting on it, something that Telegram always does.