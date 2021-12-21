Telegram prepares a function that will avoid ‘spoilers’

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

It’s over someone ruining one of the best movies of the year, a series, a novel, the end of a comic … with an inopportune spoiler. At least that’s how it will happen in Telegram with the new function that it is developing and that allows hide text containing a spoiler simply and effectively.

The English verb to spoil means to ruin, hence it is called spoiler to any revelation capable of ruining a movie

Derived from the English verb to spoil (to ruin, spoil, spoil) the term spoiler designate any plot reveal, characters or situations that appear in a narrative (although more commonly it is used in reference to films) and that, if known beforehand, implies a loss of surprise element that spoils the enjoyment. One of the most paradigmatic cases, and that even appeared in the series “The Simpsons” has to do with the surprise revealed in “Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back” (Irvin Kershner, 198o) about the relationship between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.

These days there has been a great stir about the possible spoilers related to the premiere of the movie «Spider-Man: No Way Home» (John Watts, 2021) the point that many wall-climbing fans have silenced certain terms on their social networks to prevent third-party comments from revealing possible surprises.

But this is more complicated in messaging tools, and that is where Telegram is developing its method to allow publishing messages that may contain a revelation without ruining the experience for some but allowing others to read them.

The formula to achieve this is based on offering a new contextual menu that appears when clicking on the written text before sending it. The menu that appears and that allows you to modify the font and change it to bold, underline it, modify the spacing … now shows a new option: «Spoiler«.

When pressed, the selected text will be replaced by an animated set of pixels that blurs the text and it makes it unreadable until the recipient of the message clicks on it when they want to read it, having been warned of the nature of that format.

At the moment Telegram has not announced when this function will be available or if, in addition to text, the pixelation of the spoiler can be applied on emoticons or images. It is also not known if it will be an option available only for channels or it can also be used in messages and chats.

